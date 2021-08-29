Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $111.62 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 26.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $111,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.