Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 315,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.81 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

