Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WELL. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.52.

WELL stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47. Welltower has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

