WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.13

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.13 and last traded at $119.59, with a volume of 7374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.28.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.
The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.61.
In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WESCO International by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.