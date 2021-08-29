WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.13

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.13 and last traded at $119.59, with a volume of 7374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WESCO International by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

