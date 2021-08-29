West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Up 4.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 12,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 15,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77.

West African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

