Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $14,950,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 473,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

