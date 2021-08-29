Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 335,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 59,244 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

