Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -83.39. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

