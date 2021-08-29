Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willdan Group.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $37.83. 30,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $749,880. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,750,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

