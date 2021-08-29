Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $4,213,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,063,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 323,452 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $266,000.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MREO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 648,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,632. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

