Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,269,530. The company has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

