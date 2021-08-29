Wings Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,723.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $15,723.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

