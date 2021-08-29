Wolters Kluwer Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.54 (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.536 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of WTKWY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.66. 4,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

