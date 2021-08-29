WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Down 44.5% This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $644,573.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

