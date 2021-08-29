Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.5 days.

WOLWF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

