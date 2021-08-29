Woolworths Group Limited (WOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.55 on October 7th

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Woolworths Group’s previous final dividend of $0.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.04.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

