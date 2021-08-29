Woolworths Group Limited (WOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.55 on October 7th

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Woolworths Group’s previous final dividend of $0.48.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.04.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
