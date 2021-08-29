Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $246.76, but opened at $263.35. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Workday shares last traded at $266.89, with a volume of 75,325 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.26.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $6,956,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

