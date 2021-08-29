Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

