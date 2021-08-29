xRhodium (XRC) Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $283.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028955 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00035671 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

