Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 1,754.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Youdao worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAO. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

