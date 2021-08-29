Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Youdao stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.69.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 1,754.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Youdao worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
