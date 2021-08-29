Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $85.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,647,000 after buying an additional 427,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $60.36. 1,283,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,392. Yum China has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

