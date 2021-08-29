Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

