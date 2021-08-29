Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 286,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 53,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.21. 60,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,223. The company has a market cap of $456.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

