Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NOK stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 23.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nokia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

