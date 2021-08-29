Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 1,419,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

