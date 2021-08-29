Zacks: Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.78). Editas Medicine reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 816.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,230. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.93.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

