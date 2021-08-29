Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.17 Million

Analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post $165.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.50 million and the highest is $173.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $640.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.90 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $773.53 million, with estimates ranging from $716.90 million to $854.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

EXTN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 344,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 198.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 264.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

