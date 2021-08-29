Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.14. Mitek Systems reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 400,928 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 332,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,283. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $981.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

