Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07.
BCLI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 71,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,929. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
