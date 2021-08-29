Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCLI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 71,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,929. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

