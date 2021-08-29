Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). iCAD also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

iCAD stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50. iCAD has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $21.44.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

