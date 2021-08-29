Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). IVERIC bio also reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 1,762,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,983. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

