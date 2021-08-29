Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $4.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of RESN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 588,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,740. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Resonant by 280.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

