Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 121.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ SONM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 9,554,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,365,264 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

