Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. 1,661,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $189,782,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.