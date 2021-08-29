Zacks: Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report $319.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $322.37 million. GDS posted sales of $224.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie decreased their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of GDS by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.