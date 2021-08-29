Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

IMUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of IMUX opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49. Immunic has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $28.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 165.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Immunic by 305.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immunic by 14,032.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Immunic by 158.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

