Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Pentair reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Pentair stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,017. Pentair has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 75.1% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

