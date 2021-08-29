Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post sales of $530.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.41 million and the lowest is $511.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

SEAS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. 2,418,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,121. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.