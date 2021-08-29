Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. The Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,478. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 150.90, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

