Zacks Investment Research Lowers Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLMAF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Halma has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

