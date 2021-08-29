Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s fiscal third-quarter results were driven by strong growth across all regions, business groups and end-markets served. Further, growth across LSAG, ACG and DGG segments contributed well to the top line. Growth in the pharmaceutical market on solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is continuously benefiting the company. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms remains a positive factor. The company’s growing focus on investments toward growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, COVID-led disruptions and currency headwinds remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions poses a serious risk. Further, mounting expenses remain a concern.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on A. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $173.81 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

