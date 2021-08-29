Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.99.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,603,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 185.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 174,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 52.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126,829 shares during the period. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

