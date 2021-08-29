Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) to “Buy”

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

MOLN stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $4,800,000.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

