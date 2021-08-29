Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.
Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.