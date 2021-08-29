Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

