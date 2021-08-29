Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $203.82 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

