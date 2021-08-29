Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

