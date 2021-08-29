Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $386,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAN stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a PE ratio of -52.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

