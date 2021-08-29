Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 300 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

