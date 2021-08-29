Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 459 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,175. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

