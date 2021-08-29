Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.